Man shot during Lancaster robbery dies

LANCASTER – A man who had been shot during a robbery Thursday at an apartment complex in Lancaster died Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the 1600 block of Cactus Drive in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Two suspects “appear to have targeted the location, an apartment complex, where an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency was taken at the time of the shooting. They subsequently fled the apartment complex in an unknown direction,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Homicide detectives are actively attempting to determine if this incident is gang related,” the news release states.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. He was a Palmdale man in his 20s, but his name has not yet been released because his next of kin has not been notified, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

A second man suffered lacerations to his head from blunt force trauma. He was treated for his injuries at an area hospital Thursday and released the following day, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

