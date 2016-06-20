LANCASTER – A man who had been shot during a robbery Thursday at an apartment complex in Lancaster died Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the 1600 block of Cactus Drive in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Two suspects “appear to have targeted the location, an apartment complex, where an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency was taken at the time of the shooting. They subsequently fled the apartment complex in an unknown direction,” the sheriff’s news release states.
“Homicide detectives are actively attempting to determine if this incident is gang related,” the news release states.
The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. He was a Palmdale man in his 20s, but his name has not yet been released because his next of kin has not been notified, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
A second man suffered lacerations to his head from blunt force trauma. He was treated for his injuries at an area hospital Thursday and released the following day, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding this attack is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
16 comments for "Man shot during Lancaster robbery dies"
Deon says
Sunset ridges
Justice for Tommy says
RIP to my brother His name is Thomas Roland Gray my brother is not gang related never has been somebody killed him and we need Justice the detectives still haven’t contacted me my Mom on any information we grew up here and we can’t even get the respect of condolences from the sheriffs no information has been given .
tommy says
Rip tommy
Doriann Byrd says
Redneck? Road kill eating? Are you serious? I’m Redneck and so are my children. I have no hate in me and my children respect adults and one another. Go crawl back in whatever hole you climbed out of. I think the one with mommy issues is the one casting stones. Get therapy!
Bernnnnnnn says
Let’s thank Tom Lackey and his policies which brought in more poorer people into the AV, which lead to the increase of crime like these.
John says
What policies brought in more poorer people to the AV?
Karen says
I agree, what policies are you referring to?
The AV attracts lower income people simply because you can get a lot more for less money (a $900 apartment here would cost you $2,000 down below).
Throwing the blame on Tom Lackey without supporting evidence is irresponsible.
Valley resident says
This crime could have been committed by someone born and raised in this Valley no one knows for sure where the person or persons responsible came from. The bottom line is people don’t value human life not only don’t they value their life but other’s lives as well. It was a senseless crime and it has impacted so many lives. Instead of pointing fingers you should be ask what if anything Can I do to make a difference in the community I live in.
James Williams says
Well said !
Justice for Tommy says
Thank u
Aleah says
LOW LIFES NEED TO GET A LIFE THATS WHY THEY DO WHAT THEY DO
Avman says
Theres been alot pf murders in the AV latley
Leah says
Crime rate is down according to the made up [removed] numbers. No such thing as statistics. Get rid of that job position the whole group of dummies making up numbers. Has the next of kin been notified? As for the AV, people moved here from LA to get their children away from the gangs and because pricing was better. I would say the real estate market brought it here. Awe the dream of homeownership. I’m not afraid of gangs they don’t bother just anyone they kill each other. I’m worried about the redneck kid raised by a mother he hates who has no intelligence. The road kill eating white boy wanting to torture women to get even at his mother. They are out in lake la…. That’s The creeps our politicians allowed here.
W says
Gangs only kill each other? You are a complete retard.
Nyla Carter says
Lol I agree with you.
AVBS/punkseverywhere says
Gangs kill everyone bro- no prejudice they torture people for no reason eh? Just to play games baby! They like to watch ya squirm and they like [removed] with your minds. That’s what it’s about