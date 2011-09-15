What’s Your Viewpoint?

We want to hear from you!

The Viewpoint page is open for opinions on topics and issues that affect the Antelope Valley community. To submit your viewpoint, simply send a letter to viewpoints@theavtimes.com.

Here are some useful tips on how to write an effective Viewpoint and increase your chances of being published.

1. Be timely. If you are responding to a recent news story on theavtimes.com, an event in the Antelope Valley, or any other current issue, make sure that you write as soon as possible. This will make your Viewpoint all the more interesting to readers who are talking about the issue right now.

2. Be relevant. Is your letter a response to an article you have read? Letters to the editor generally have a better chance of being published if they are in response to an article you have seen in a specific publication.

3. Get to the point. Your Viewpoint should be concise and to the point. Aim for no more that 250 words. Your Viewpoint may also be edited for clarity, so make sure that every sentence makes the point you want to make.

4. Send it from one person. Even though you may belong to a group or your Viewpoint may be endorsed by more that one person, the letter should still be from a single person.

5. Include your name and contact information. To encourage constructive community dialogue, Viewpoint authors must use their real names, first and last. Viewpoints that do not comply with this policy will not be published. You must also include phone number, and email address so that we may contact you, should we need to clarify the contents of your letter.

We hope to hear your Viewpoints very soon!